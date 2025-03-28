Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,864 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 112.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EVI Industries by 206.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 185,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 149,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EVI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

