Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 1,282,296 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 1,572.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,417 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 945,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 755,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 524,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $19.33 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

