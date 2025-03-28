Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FMS opened at $24.58 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.