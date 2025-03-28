Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,479 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 516,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,102 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,837,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

