Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mosaic by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after buying an additional 1,045,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 947,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.45 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.