Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.