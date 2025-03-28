Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,818 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

