Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GPCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of -2.37. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.