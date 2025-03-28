Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 20,263 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,263 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 23.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,153,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $593,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963,660 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NOV by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,658,000 after purchasing an additional 938,866 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,089,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

