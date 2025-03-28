Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HOG opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

