Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,571,863.50. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $846,400 in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $27.93 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $710.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

