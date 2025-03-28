Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 85,314 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,314 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $23.16 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.