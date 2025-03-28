Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 9,730 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 622,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

