Natixis Advisors LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Birkenstock by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

BIRK opened at $47.28 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

