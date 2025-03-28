Natixis Advisors LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Etsy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 307,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 177,216 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,530,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,835.04. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

