Natixis Advisors LLC Takes Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in HealthStream by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 414,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 17,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 377,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.6 %

HSTM opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.63 million, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

