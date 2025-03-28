Natixis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after buying an additional 531,330 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,385,000 after acquiring an additional 256,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,762,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Olin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,305,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,127,000 after acquiring an additional 97,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 19.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 172,768 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Stock Up 1.9 %

OLN stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.61. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

