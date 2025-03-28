Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 14,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.1 %

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

