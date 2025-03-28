Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NU were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in NU by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

