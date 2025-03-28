Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.56 and traded as low as C$37.74. Open Text shares last traded at C$37.90, with a volume of 532,825 shares trading hands.

Open Text Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.56.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada’s University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

