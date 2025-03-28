Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 356.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 589.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Shares of BUL opened at $44.74 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

