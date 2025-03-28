PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 109,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,220. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,029.18. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

