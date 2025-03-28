Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Brookline Capital Management raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Shares of CATX stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 298,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after acquiring an additional 355,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,302.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.