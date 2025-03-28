Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

PLTK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playtika Trading Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Playtika by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 241,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 326,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 150,878 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Playtika has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

