PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.50. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

