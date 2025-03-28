Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 455,837 Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,062,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,348,000 after buying an additional 1,196,118 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 569,829 shares during the period. Checkpoint Capital L.P. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 1,504,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49,000.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 1,301,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 137,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHAT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $125,928.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,464.35. This trade represents a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $43,381.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,468.14. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,578 shares of company stock worth $221,279 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

