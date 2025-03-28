Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. Bank of America cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

RCI opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

