ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $10.11. ROHM shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 5,115 shares changing hands.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of ROHM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

