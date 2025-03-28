Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

