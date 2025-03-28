Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WTTR opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $349,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,145,286.48. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

