SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $22,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 519,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 354,297 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 484,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 279,417 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,404,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

