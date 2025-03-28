SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

