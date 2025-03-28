Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 597.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after buying an additional 1,192,366 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 6.3 %

SMCI opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

