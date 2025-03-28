Swiss National Bank Acquires 31,900 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 62,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $501,345.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,968,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,776.86. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,240,000 shares of company stock worth $43,754,000 in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.