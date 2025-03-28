Swiss National Bank Buys 47,700 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 868,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 150,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 65.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 862,621 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Clover Health Investments

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,898,795.68. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carladenise Armbrister Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,349.47. The trade was a 42.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.