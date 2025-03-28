Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $77,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.