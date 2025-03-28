Swiss National Bank Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 254,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

