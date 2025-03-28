Swiss National Bank Purchases 35,600 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,080. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Novavax Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

