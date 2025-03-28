Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $35.44 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,991.60. This represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $731,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.