Swiss National Bank Sells 16,400 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,185,000 after buying an additional 134,861 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $29,509,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $25,529,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,467,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 695,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

