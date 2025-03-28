Swiss National Bank Sells 21,400 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TALO

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.