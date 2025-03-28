Swiss National Bank Sells 26,200 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 556,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,173.32. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 61,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $494,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,120. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.