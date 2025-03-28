The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of THG opened at $174.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.65. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $175.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.