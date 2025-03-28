The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.81 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 76.10 ($0.99). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 75.25 ($0.97), with a volume of 51,800,387 shares.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.43.

Insider Activity at The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In related news, insider Erna-Maria Trixl bought 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,964.50 ($12,900.70). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

