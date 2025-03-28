Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 584.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

