Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

