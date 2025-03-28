Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

