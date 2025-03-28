Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of American Assets Trust worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 131.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.33.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

