Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $299.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $379.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.