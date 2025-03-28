Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.41 Million Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $60.17.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

